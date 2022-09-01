Video
Home Countryside

Six fined in two dists

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Our Correspondents

Six traders have been fined Tk 88,000 on different charges in two districts- Panchagarh and Kurigram, in three days.
PANCHAGARH: A mobile court in the district fined four confectionery shops Tk 48,000 on charge of selling adulterated foods.
The mobile court led by Executive Magistrate Farhad Hossain conducted drives in different shops in the district town on Tuesday afternoon and imposed the fine. Farhad said the mobile court fined Tk 30,000 to Al Baeed Food Bakery and Fast-food, Tk 10,000 to Pabna Sweets, TK 5,000 to Enayet Sweets and Tk 3,000 to Bikrampur Mistanno Vander as they were selling adulterated foods.
CHILMARI, KURIGRAM: Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined two traders Tk 40,000 in Chilmari Upazila of the district for selling fertilizers at higher prices.
A team of the District DNCRP led by its Assistant Director Mostafizur Rahman conducted a drive in Jorgachh area under Ramna Union on Sunday afternoon and imposed the fine.
Mostafizur said they fined Tk 20,000 each to Twaha Traders' owner Gaosul Azam and fertilizer trader Jahedul Islam's manager Nur Alam.


