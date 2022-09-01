Video
Thursday, 1 September, 2022
Home Business

Banking Events

Premier Bank-BB sign deal on CMSMEs refinancing

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Ltd and Bangladesh Bank recently signed an agreement to provide loan under refinancing facilities for the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs).
Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the signing ceremony at Bangladesh Bank as the chief guest, says a press release.
M. Reazul Karim FCMA, Managing Director and CEO, The Premier Bank Limited and Md Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Bangladesh Bank has set up a fund amounting to Taka 25,000 crore to be disbursed through the participation of banks and non-bank financial institutions.
As per terms of the refinancing scheme, Premier Bank will provide loans at 7 percent to its CMSMEs borrowers all over the country.



