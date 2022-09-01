

Premier Bank-BB sign deal on CMSMEs refinancing

Abdur Rouf Talukder, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, attended the signing ceremony at Bangladesh Bank as the chief guest, says a press release.

M. Reazul Karim FCMA, Managing Director and CEO, The Premier Bank Limited and Md Jaker Hossain, Director, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank has set up a fund amounting to Taka 25,000 crore to be disbursed through the participation of banks and non-bank financial institutions.

