

NCC Bank holds tree plantation prog at Rohingya Camp

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid inaugurated the program. Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (Additional Secretary) Shah Rezwan Hayat, SEVP (Company Secretary) Md. Monirul Alam, VP (Head of Security and Logistics) Md. Ghalib Asadullah of NCC Bank, concern Camp In-Charges and Interim Area Director of Save the Children Anisul Islam also participated in the programme.

Mentionable that NCC Bank arranged tree plantation activities at Rohingya Camp- 05, 08 (West), 17 & 18 and Refugee Relief & Repatriation Commissioner Office, Cox's Bazar as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

Besides, as part of month long program NCC bank organized various programme such as paying tribute on Bangabandhu's portrait, Discussion Meeting and Doa Mahfil etc.









NCC Bank Ltd with the cooperation of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Office (RRRC) and Save the Children organized tree plantation activities at Rohingya Camp, Cox's Bazar recently to mark 47th martyrdom anniversary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid inaugurated the program. Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (Additional Secretary) Shah Rezwan Hayat, SEVP (Company Secretary) Md. Monirul Alam, VP (Head of Security and Logistics) Md. Ghalib Asadullah of NCC Bank, concern Camp In-Charges and Interim Area Director of Save the Children Anisul Islam also participated in the programme.Mentionable that NCC Bank arranged tree plantation activities at Rohingya Camp- 05, 08 (West), 17 & 18 and Refugee Relief & Repatriation Commissioner Office, Cox's Bazar as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.Besides, as part of month long program NCC bank organized various programme such as paying tribute on Bangabandhu's portrait, Discussion Meeting and Doa Mahfil etc.