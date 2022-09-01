

IFIC Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu with month long activities

At a `Remembrance Meeting and Duah Mahafil'at IFIC Tower on 10th August, all officials and staff of the bank joined in this commemoration meeting and duah mahfil organized in a hybrid model in the participation of all employees.

Following the same occasion, humanitarian assistance activities and prayer gatherings were conducted through Rangpur, Sherpur, Netrakona, Satkhira, Patuakhali and Rangamati branches, where daily essential food items were distributed among 600 families of marginalized people. A programme at half-masting the national flag, wearing black badges and tree plantation has were held in presence of bank's senior management and employees at IFIC Tower dated on 15th August.

Meanwhile, a countrywide tree plantation program was held in all 166 branches of the bank. Lately, on 20th August, IFIC Bank MD and CEO, Shah A Sarwar along with other employees from different divisions, branches, and uposhakhs placed a wreath at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman paying tribute to the memory of Bangabandhu and his family.

A special dua was offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of the martyr of August 15,1975. On 25th August, the Board of Directors of the bank in its 836 meeting paid homage to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his martyred family members.





