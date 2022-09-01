Video
Boosting revenue collection thru vendors on cards

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Correspondent

The government approved a proposal in principle for appointing service providing vendors for supplying, using Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) and collecting information on realized VAT at retail level in a bid to boost revenue collection.
The approval came from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting this year held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Abdul Barik said that the meeting approved two proposals including appointment of vendors to collect VAT related information and convey those to the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
"The vendors will conduct the work of service outsourcing," he said.
Barik said an agreement would be signed between the NBR and the vendors under which the vendors would receive service charge for rendering their service.
He said that some 3 lakh Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs) would be installed and distributed at Dhaka metropolitan, outside Dhaka and Chattogram region for collecting VAT.
He said vendors would be selected through tender and once appointed they would impart training to businessmen at retail level and thus motivate them to use the EFDs.
The other project approved in principle is one from the Local Government Division for water supply after treating it from the River Meghna on PPP and G to G basis at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial Estate now being implemented by Chattogram WASA.


