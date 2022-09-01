Video
Thursday, 1 September, 2022
Eurozone inflation jumps to new record 9.1pc

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

BRUSSELS, Aug 31: The eurozone inflation rate hit a new record in August, official data showed on Wednesday, increasing pressure on the European Central Bank to hike rates to tame Ukraine war-fuelled prices.
Driven by soaring energy prices caused by Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the yearly inflation rate in the 19-country single currency area reached 9.1 percent, its highest since records began, according to Eurostat. Consumer prices had accelerated to 8.9 percent in July.
The president of Germany's powerful federal central bank, Joachim Nagel, immediately declared that the ECB should plan for a "strong rise in interest rates for September". "Otherwise, inflation expectations could become permanently entrenched above our target of two percent," he warned.
The headline rate has been rising since November 2021, amid global supply chain stresses. War erupted in Ukraine in February and the European summer was marked by a drought that helped force up food prices.    �AFP


