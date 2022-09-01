Stocks rise for 5th running day on fresh stakes

Stocks rose for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday as the investors continued to make fresh stakes pulling up indices further on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE rose by 24.38 points or 0.38 per cent to 6,457, rising by 177 points in the past five trading days. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, also rose 3.73 points to 2,283 and the DSE Shariah index added 2.38 points to 1,398, as the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE soared to Tk 20.05 billion, up 13 per cent from the previous day's mark of Tk 17.69 billion. Gainers took a modest lead over the losers as out of 380 issues traded, 179 advanced, 135 declined and 66 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Lafargeholcim Bangladesh became the most-traded stock with shares worth Tk 974 million changing hands. The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) rose 108 points to 19,005 and its Selective Categories Index (CSCX) added 63 points to 11,389 at close. Of the issues traded, 157 advanced, 99 declined and 52 issues remained unchanged. The port-city bourse traded 25.25 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of nearly Tk 707 million.











