Salman for RMG sector like benefits to all exporters

All export-oriented sectors should get facilities similar to the privileges given to the readymade garment industry to promote diversification and reduce excessive reliance on a single sector, said Salman F Rahman, prime minister's private industry and investment adviser.

He came up with the recommendations at a webinar on trade facilitation and improving Bangladesh's export competitiveness organised by the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI) today.

Rahman said Bangladesh's progress is taking place because of trade and the facilitation of trade would expedite its economic advancement.

But one of the weaknesses facing Bangladesh's export is over-dependence on RMG exports, the country's biggest export earner.

This prompted Rahman to suggest steps to diversify the export basket and markets.

"Incentives and facilities have helped the RMG sector grow. So, instead of reinventing the wheel, why don't we give similar facilities to other sectors?" Rahman said.

"I think the facilities should be given to other sectors if you really want to diversify." PRI Chairman Zaidi Sattar presided over the webinar.
















