Sonali Bank again in top position

Sonali Bank Ltd secured 1st position in 2021-22 fiscal year to implement the Annual Performances Agreements (APA) among the state-owned Commercial Banks of Financial Institutions Division under Ministry of Finance.

This is announced through a memo dated 30 August 2022 signed by Maksuma Akter Banu Joint Secretary and APA Focal Point of Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance, according to press release.

It is noted that Sonali Bank Limited also held 1st position in 2020-21 fiscal year to implement the Annual Performances Agreements (APA) among the state-owned Commercial Banks.

















