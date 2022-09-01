BD, Dutch firms team up for 6m euro aquaculture initiative

FoodTechBangladesh, a 6 million euro, four-year cooperation between Dutch and Bangladeshi companies which aims to develop the sustainable growth of the Bangladeshi aquaculture sector, has been launched on Wednesday.

Headed by Larive International, the partnership also consists of Aftab Bahumukhi Farms, Gemini Sea Food, Nutreco, Viqon and LightCastle Partners.

These parties will establish three Centres of Excellence in Sylhet, Khulna and Cox's Bazar to introduce and demonstrate different types of improved and more sustainable techniques for fish breeding and cultivation.

Moreover, the partners will conduct research and trials with on-farm products, such as feed additives, aqua specialties and antibiotic replacers and will provide technical assistance to fish breeders and farmers. In addition, the partnership will upgrade an aqua feed line in Dhaka to increase the availability of domestically produced specialised fish feed.

FoodTechBangladesh is co-financed by the Netherlands Embassy in Bangladesh and contributes to improving the technical and commercial performance of fish breeders and farmers in Bangladesh.

This is done through demonstrating best practices and transferring know-how. Over 1,600 local fish breeder and farmers will receive training at the Centres of Excellence and via online courses. In addition, the partnership aims to reduce post-harvest losses by connecting fish breeders and farmers directly to end markets. Anne van Leeuwen, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Bangladesh said in a press release: "The Dutch Embassy in Bangladesh supports the development of more sustainable agri-food value chains in Bangladesh and encourages Dutch companies to locally invest together with local stakeholders. We are glad that via this cooperation we are able to contribute to increased food security, more sustainable water usage and strengthening the cooperation between the Dutch and Bangladeshi private sector".

Aquaculture is an increasingly important source of safe, nutritious, and sustainable seafood for people worldwide. Globally, aquaculture production must double by 2030 to keep pace with demand. These increases in demand for aquaculture products, food security considerations, and job creation have generated an increased need for skilled workers.

Matthias Brienen, director of Larive International, added: "Strengthening the aquaculture sector in Bangladesh requires an increase in domestic productivity in an environmentally and socially responsible way. This can be realised via introducing technologies developed in the Netherlands, such as genetics, feed and controlled breeding and farming systems which have been proven in other emerging markets, in combination with technical advice".















