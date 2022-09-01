Spanish envoy visits Tilottoma Flagship Showroom



Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas, Ambassador of Spain (right) and Tilottoma Bangla Group Managing Director Shahriar Sajjad pose for photograph at Tilottoma Flagship Showroom and Experience Center at Gulshan, Dhaka recently.

Group Managing Director of Tilottoma Bangla Group Shahriar Sajjad welcomed him along with the team.

Tilottoma Bangla Group is a leading name in the high-end building materials and modern fittings in Bangladesh since last 40 years. Tilottoma has been engaged in an extended relationship with multiple Spanish business entities. The Group is recognized as one of the leading partners of Spanish Ceramics in Bangladesh since 2003.Offering more than 30 Spanish Ceramic Brands. Tilottoma is in indulging Spanish texture to the customers of Bangladesh through official ceramic promotions.

During his visit Ambassador was happy to see the state-of-the-Art Display of Spanish brands in the Showroom. He Affirmed his firm commitment to strengthen the bilateral ties with Bangladesh and extend his support to the business houses of Bangladesh.

Shahriar, in his talk mentioned that Tilottoma group is looking into expanding a new horizon of business and friendship with Spain. Make strong alliance with business entities of Spain to contribute more in national and global economy.







