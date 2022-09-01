Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:14 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Spanish envoy visits Tilottoma Flagship Showroom

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Business Desk

Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas, Ambassador of Spain (right) and Tilottoma Bangla Group Managing Director Shahriar Sajjad pose for photograph at Tilottoma Flagship Showroom and Experience Center at Gulshan, Dhaka recently.

Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas, Ambassador of Spain (right) and Tilottoma Bangla Group Managing Director Shahriar Sajjad pose for photograph at Tilottoma Flagship Showroom and Experience Center at Gulshan, Dhaka recently.

Francisco de As�s Ben�tez Salas, Ambassador of Spain visited Tilottoma Flagship Showroom and Experience Center at Gulshan, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Group Managing Director of Tilottoma Bangla Group Shahriar Sajjad welcomed him along with the team.
Tilottoma Bangla Group is a leading name in the high-end building materials and modern fittings in Bangladesh since last 40 years. Tilottoma has been engaged in an extended relationship with multiple Spanish business entities. The Group is recognized as one of the leading partners of Spanish Ceramics in Bangladesh since 2003.Offering more than 30 Spanish Ceramic Brands. Tilottoma is in indulging Spanish texture to the customers of Bangladesh through official ceramic promotions.
During his visit Ambassador was happy to see the state-of-the-Art Display of Spanish brands in the Showroom. He Affirmed his firm commitment to strengthen the bilateral ties with Bangladesh and extend his support to the business houses of Bangladesh.
Shahriar, in his talk mentioned that Tilottoma group is looking into expanding a new horizon of business and friendship with Spain. Make strong alliance with business entities of Spain to contribute more in national and global economy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank-BB sign deal on CMSMEs refinancing
NCC Bank holds tree plantation prog at Rohingya Camp
IFIC Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu with month long activities
Boosting revenue collection thru vendors on cards
Eurozone inflation jumps to new record 9.1pc
Stocks rise for 5th running day on fresh stakes
Salman for RMG sector like benefits to all exporters
Sonali Bank again in top position


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft