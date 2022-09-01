Bashundhara Group gets int'l recognition for CSR

Bashundhara Group has been recognised as the best conglomerate by an international magazine for its excellence in corporate social responsibilities (CSR).

UK-based finance and business magazine 'The Global Economics' published the list featuring Bashundhara Group as the 'Best CSR Conglomerate', said a press release on Wednesday.

The magazine has taken into consideration different social activities of Bashundhara Group for socio-economic development of rural economy and welfare of the country's people for giving the recognition.

The activities include making contribution to ensuring welfare of the people during the coronavirus pandemic, providing medical services like free eye treatment and education opportunities for the underprivileged and intellectually disabled children of the country.

With the strong morale, talent and thinking of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, the industrial conglomerate is moving forward at an irresistible pace.

Under his guidance, this industrial group has expanded its footprints to different important sectors. Bashundhara Group has bagged many international awards for its great success.

With the motto 'For the country, for the people,' it is at the forefront of all the needs of the motherland.

Bashundhara Foundation is empowering the poor by providing them with interest-free loans.

Through Free-Friday clinic or free eye camp and Bashundhara Eye Hospital and Research Institute, it is providing treatment for the poor people. Though Ad-Din Medical College Hospital, critical medical services are being provided for the needy, including women and children, at a nominal cost.

Bashundhara Special Children Foundation has provided education opportunities for the underprivileged and physically and mentally challenged people to make them the most qualified people.

Bashundhara Group comes first in various philanthropic initiatives such help for the treatment of children from poor and disadvantaged families with heart disease and cancer and direct financial support for CRP.

A non-profit hospital is under construction in Manikganj. It is a continuous effort of Bashundhara Group to provide scholarships for the indomitable talents to get admitted to medical colleges apart from financial support for students of different levels. It is providing computers for schools for marginalised communities, land for building office of Ansar and VDP etc.

Bashundhara Group has provided cash assistance for the families of Nahid and Mursalin, who were killed in the New Market conflict, as well as comprehensive support for the helpless families who are unwelcome or affected by accidents.

It distributed food among people across the country during the coronavirus pandemic. Besides providing cash assistance to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, Bashundhara Group relentlessly distributed free medicines and masks among the front-line fighters, especially police, RAB and Army members and doctors.

The industrial conglomerate also provided space for setting up a temporary hospital in its International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) for ensuring treatment of the Covid-19 patients.

It distributed food items on a large scale among the flood victims. The group is also working to keep the youth away from drugs by sponsoring sports.

Its contribution to improving the standard of sports in Bangladesh is undeniable. Bashundhara Kings is a premier football team. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra are under direct supervision of Bashundhara Group.

It is to be noted that 'The Global Economics' awarded 'Best Excellence Award 2021' to Bashundhara Group for its outstanding contribution to trade and business in the country.

Earlier, Bashundhara Group and its subsidiaries and brands have received various regional and international awards.











