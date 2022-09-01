Video
4 BD students to vie in Huawei future seed race in S'pore

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Business Desk

4 BD students to vie in Huawei future seed race in S'pore

4 BD students to vie in Huawei future seed race in S'pore

Four Bangladeshi students, who have won the Thailand round out of eight participants, will compete in the final stage of 'Seeds For The Future' Asia Pacific round in Singapore.
The four students from Bangladesh are Shadmin Sultana from University of Dhaka, Mohsina Taz from BRAC University, Wasifa Rahman Rashmi and MD Sumit Hasan from IUT Bangladesh. They will compete in the final round, named 'Tech4Good Accelerator Camp.'
'Seeds for the future 2022, Bangladesh' ended with nine winners earlier this July, who left the country on August 18, 2022 to participate in the following round in Thailand.
Among the twenty-four teams participated in the Thailand round, Bangladeshi 'Team Ether' ranked third with their presentation and qualified for the final round named 'Tech4Good Accelerator Camp' to be held in Singapore.
At the "Tech4Good Accelerator Camp", participants will get the opportunity to interact with mentors for exposure to real-life cases to get a rather realistic understanding of business operations and ICT industry. This will give them a clearer idea about how businesses work, eventually enhancing their business-thinking skills, which can help them in refining their project designs.
Moreover, they will get the chance to meet Asia's leading entrepreneurs and investors, who can provide them with helpful advices regarding their professional projects. Based on these insights, participants will prepare their projects. Based on the merit of their submitted project the winner will be selected.
Jason Lizongsheng, Board member of Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited, said, "Seeds for the Future has been designed to seek, nurture and upskill global talents to help them secure a bright future for themselves as well as making further contribution for national digitalization progress. This Accelerator Camp comes as a remarkable opportunity for the participants, where they can learn first-hand from industry experts and enhance their practical ICT-related knowledge."
Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited has been organizing different programmess such as ICT Skills Competition and Seeds for the Future to equip the youth with future-fit skills and help the country march forward riding on the power of skilled workforce.


