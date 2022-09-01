

Arla Foods reinforces commitment towards safety, quality

Counting since March 9, 2017, the producers of the nation's beloved powder milk brand Dano, has not faced any safety related issues for nearly five and a half years. A lost time accident is an on the job accident that results in an employee being absent from the workplace for a minimum of one day.

Over the years, Arla Foods Bangladesh has been practicing a number of stringent methods to ensure the safety standards prevalent at the factory premises. Notable activities include implementing Arla Global Cornerstone Program (Behavioral Safety program) at site, consistent training ( Class room training, Tool box training etc.) and evaluation program for employees, transparent reporting culture at site through Arla Global safety reporting systemetc. Such initiatives enabled the Arla Bangladesh factory to be considered as one of the benchmarks for safety standards within global Arla facilities.

Ambassador of Denmark in Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen, Vice President, Head of South East Asia of Arla Foods Bas Padberg, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Peter Hallberg and Director of Mutual Group Farzana Azim joined the celebrationstoday at the factory in Konabari, Gazipur.

In her speech, Winnie Estrup Petersen stated, "This year Denmark is celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations with Bangladesh. However, Arla Foods have been present here for much longer than that and is contributing to the nutritional needs of the nation. I would like to congratulate Arla Bangladesh on their wonderful achievement."

Stressing on the significance of 2000 days LTA free stretch, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh Peter Hallberg expressed, "A safe and healthy workplace not only protects employees from injury and illness, but can also lower subsequent costs, improve productivity and quality, while upholding employee morale. As a responsible company, we feel obligated towards our colleagues and their families to ensure a secure work environment. This humble achievement is a testament of that obligation."

Echoing the celebratory sentiments, Vice President, Head of South East Asia of Arla Foods Bas Padberg said, "In any business, quality and safety go hand-in-hand. Our commitment towards ensuring safety only compliments our sense ofresponsibility towards providing our customers the best quality products. The achievement of the Bangladesh team is a great example of Arla's global commitment."

Earlier this year, as a testament to its adherence to safety, Arla Foods Bangladesh Limited received the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC) 22000 (Version 5.1), an internationally accepted certification developed as a recognizable standard against which a food safety management system can be audited and certified.

The packaging facility has been operated by Arla Foods Bangladesh Ltd since 2014 and is located in Konabari, Gazipur. Its portfolio currently includes Dano Power, Dano Growth Shakti and Dano Daily Pushti facilitating dairy nutritionmillions of Bangladeshi consumers every month.

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 9,400 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands. Arla Foods is one of the leading players in the international dairy arena with well-known brands like Arla®, Lurpak®, Puck®, Castello® and Dano®.

Arla Foods is focused on providing good dairy nourishment from sustainable farming and operations and is also the world's largest manufacturer of organic dairy products. Dano® gives access to milk to millions of Bangladesh people at an affordable price. The company has already created over 1600 direct and additional indirect jobs with its operation in Bangladesh.















