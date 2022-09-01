

‘Economic zones to make BD popular global investment spot’

He made this call during a courtesy meeting with the President of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association and Vice Chairman of Bashundhara Group Safwan Sobhan Tasvir at FBCCI on Wednesday afternoon.

The Federation Chief noted that the Bangladesh government is providing the most investment-friendly infrastructure and policy support in Asia for investment in special economic zones. He urged the Economic Zone Investors Association to convey these benefits to global entrepreneurs.

President of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association Safwan Sobhan Tasvir in the meeting, highlighted the current investment status in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar at Mirsarai and other economic zones. Bangladesh has huge potential in toy manufacturing, PVC and petrochemical industry, he added.

FBCCI President stressed on developing Indian side infrastructures of land ports to bolster bilateral trade with India.

FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors Association's director Mohammad Mostafa, member Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and Secretary Md. Rafiqul Islam were also present in the courtesy meeting.











FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin called for branding Bangladesh as the most favorable investment destination in this region by attracting local and global investment in the country's economic zones.He made this call during a courtesy meeting with the President of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association and Vice Chairman of Bashundhara Group Safwan Sobhan Tasvir at FBCCI on Wednesday afternoon.The Federation Chief noted that the Bangladesh government is providing the most investment-friendly infrastructure and policy support in Asia for investment in special economic zones. He urged the Economic Zone Investors Association to convey these benefits to global entrepreneurs.President of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association Safwan Sobhan Tasvir in the meeting, highlighted the current investment status in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar at Mirsarai and other economic zones. Bangladesh has huge potential in toy manufacturing, PVC and petrochemical industry, he added.FBCCI President stressed on developing Indian side infrastructures of land ports to bolster bilateral trade with India.FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors Association's director Mohammad Mostafa, member Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and Secretary Md. Rafiqul Islam were also present in the courtesy meeting.