Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Economic zones to make BD popular global investment spot’

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 225
Business Correspondent

‘Economic zones to make BD popular global investment spot’

‘Economic zones to make BD popular global investment spot’

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin called for branding Bangladesh as the most favorable investment destination in this region by attracting local and global investment in the country's economic zones.
He made this call during a courtesy meeting with the President of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association and Vice Chairman of Bashundhara Group Safwan Sobhan Tasvir at FBCCI on Wednesday afternoon.
The Federation Chief noted that the Bangladesh government is providing the most investment-friendly infrastructure and policy support in Asia for investment in special economic zones. He urged the Economic Zone Investors Association to convey these benefits to global entrepreneurs.
President of Bangladesh Economic Zone Investors Association Safwan Sobhan Tasvir in the meeting, highlighted the current investment status in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpanagar at Mirsarai and other economic zones. Bangladesh has huge potential in toy manufacturing, PVC and petrochemical industry, he added.
FBCCI President stressed on developing Indian side infrastructures of land ports to bolster bilateral trade with India.
FBCCI Vice President Md. Amin Helaly, Md. Habib Ullah Dawn, Director Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque, Bangladesh Economic Zones Investors Association's director Mohammad Mostafa, member Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury and Secretary Md. Rafiqul Islam were also present in the courtesy meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Premier Bank-BB sign deal on CMSMEs refinancing
NCC Bank holds tree plantation prog at Rohingya Camp
IFIC Bank pays homage to Bangabandhu with month long activities
Boosting revenue collection thru vendors on cards
Eurozone inflation jumps to new record 9.1pc
Stocks rise for 5th running day on fresh stakes
Salman for RMG sector like benefits to all exporters
Sonali Bank again in top position


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft