Govt to procure 8.3 lakh tonnes of food grains, 1.6 lakh tonnes fertilizer

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) on Wednesday in separate move approved proposals for procuring some 5 lakh tonnes of wheat, some 3.30 lakh tonnes of rice and some 1.60 lakh tonnes of fertilizer to meet the country's growing demands.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal chaired the meeting virtually. Later briefing reporters virtually Cabinet Division additional secretary Md Abdul Barik said a total of 15 proposals were approved on the day.

He said following a proposal from the Ministry of Food, the government would procure some 5 lakh metric tons of wheat from Russia on G to G basis with around Taka 2,042.50 crore where the price for per metric ton of wheat would be $430 while that of per KG wheat would be Taka 40.85.

Barik said in another proposal, the government would procure some 1 lakh metric tons of non-Basmati boiled rice on G to G basis from India. Out of the total volume, some 70,000 metric tons of rice would come through sea port costing Taka 42.13 per KG while another 30,000 metric tons of rice would arrive through land port at a cost of Taka 40.70 per KG.

In another proposal, the government would buy some 2 lakh tonnes of non-basmati Thai rice and another 30,000 metric tons of Atap rice from Vietnam on G to G basis.

Besides, he said the meeting approved a proposal for appointing China Communications Construction Company Ltd as the service provider for five years at a cost of Taka 983.82 crore for ensuring maintenance and realizing tolls at the Bangabandhu Tunnel in Chattogram.

Following a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture, the BADC would procure some 1 lakh tonnes of MOP fertilizer from the Dubai-based Falco General Trading LLC at around Taka 931.49 crore.

Besides, in two separate proposals, the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer under the 6th lot from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at around Taka 177.98 crore and another 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer under the 7th lot from SABIC Agri-nutrients Company, Saudi Arabia at around Taka 177.98 crore.

Apart from these, the meeting approved three proposals from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, two proposals from the Local Government Division, one proposal each from the Road Transport and Highways Division and Ministry of Water Resources and the Ministry of Shipping.







