

This aerial photograph taken on August 31 shows flood-affected











This aerial photograph taken on August 31 shows flood-affected people taking refuge in a makeshift camp after heavy monsoon rains in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province. Army helicopters flew sorties over cut-off areas in Pakistan's mountainous north on August 31 and rescue parties fanned out across waterlogged plains in the south as misery mounted for millions trapped by the worst floods in the country's history. photo : AFP