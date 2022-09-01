Video
Thursday, 1 September, 2022
Erdogan ally resigns after allegations from crime boss

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

ISTANBUL, Aug 31: A top member of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party has resigned following a string of corruption allegations levelled through social media by a fugitive crime boss.
Convicted felon Sedat Peker has gained a cult following in Turkey by using YouTube and Twitter to accuse top members of Erdogan's team of everything from graft to drug smuggling and even murder.
Peker is believed to be hiding out in the United Arab Emirates and saw his lavish property in Istanbul confiscated last week.
The 51-year-old openly admits to being a crime boss and claims to have incriminating evidence stacked away on his phone against top officials who allegedly deal with the Turkish underworld.
Most of his videos rack up millions of views.
His latest Twitter posts last weekend accused a string of officials of seeking bribes from companies trading on the stock exchange.    -AFP








