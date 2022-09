People gather to pay a memorial tribute on the 25th anniversary











People gather to pay a memorial tribute on the 25th anniversary of the death of Britain's Princess Diana, in front of Kensington Palace, in central London, on August 31. Flowers and other tributes were laid on August 31 at princess Diana's former London home and above the Paris road tunnel where she lost her life, to mark the 25th anniversary of her death. photo : AFP