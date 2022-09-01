Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Britons pay tributes to Diana on death anniv

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214

LONDON, Aug 31: Well-wishers left flowers and other tributes on Wednesday at princess Diana's former London home and above the Paris road tunnel where she lost her life, to mark the 25th anniversary of her death.
The former Lady Diana Spencer, whose fairytale marriage to Prince Charles captivated the world until it publicly unravelled with revelations of infidelity and divorce, died in a car crash in the French capital on August 31, 1997.
A trickle of well-wishers laid flowers, flags and photographs for the self-styled "queen of people's hearts" at the gates of Kensington Palace, and at the Place Diana, above the Pont de l'Alma tunnel.
At the Spencer family home, Althorp House, where Diana is buried in a lead-lined coffin on a secluded island on the estate, her brother Charles Spencer lowered the Union Jack to half mast.
"She was a global celebrity," retired camera operator Claude Gautier, 79, who came to pay his respects at the makeshift memorial in Paris, told AFP.
"She was classy, sporty, elegant. Everyone's sad today. My flowers for her are on the inside," he said, touching the badge of his England football shirt.
"The flowers here will wilt but mine will never die."
"We're really missing someone like her today. If you look around the world, there's no one like her," added German tourist Ulrike Plank, 64, from Munich.
In London, well-wisher Julie Cein also said it was important to keep her positive memory and legacy alive.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tributes from West as Gorbachev dies at 91
US must dispel Pelosi's 'negative influence' before climate talks: China
This aerial photograph taken on August 31 shows flood-affected
Erdogan ally resigns after allegations from crime boss
Iraq political gridlock persists after bloody unrest
Russia welcomes idea of permanent IAEA presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Pakistan urged to open up India route to flood aid
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level loan pact with IMF


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft