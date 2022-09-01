Klopp labels Parker sacking as 'unbelievable'

LONDON, AUG 31: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Scott Parker's sacking after just four Premier League games was "unbelievable" and Bournemouth's owner Maxim Demin's behaviour showed "how important the right owners are."

Parker -- who last season guided Bournemouth back to the Premier League -- was dismissed on Tuesday days after a 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool.

However, it may have been more to do with his blunt post-match interview saying the Cherries were "ill-equipped" to cope with the challenges of the Premier League.

Their humiliation by Liverpool followed heavy defeats to two other Premier League heavyweights, a 4-0 loss at champions Manchester City and a 3-0 defeat by leaders Arsenal.

These defeats came after they beat Aston Villa in their opening match. Klopp, though, was less than impressed by the treatment of former Fulham handler Parker. -AFP