Thursday, 1 September, 2022
Osaka bundled out of US Open first round

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

NEW YORK, AUG 31: Naomi Osaka's hopes of a third US Open title were dashed in the first round Tuesday as the Japanese star slumped to a straight sets loss against Danielle Collins.
Four-time Grand Slam champion Osaka, a winner at Flushing Meadows in 2018 and 2020, was beaten 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 by 19th-seeded American Collins in a battle of two big hitters.
Collins, finalist at this year's Australian Open, now advances to a second round clash with Spain's Cristina Bucsa.
The 28-year-old right-hander from Florida will head into that assignment brimming with confidence after showing great composure to put away Osaka on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
No one was more surprised at the victory than Collins, who had skipped tournaments in Silicon Valley and Toronto to allow herself time to recuperate from a neck injury.
"I'm just really still kind of speechless in a way because I took the summer off," Collins said. "To kind of come out here, play a tough opponent first round, someone that's won two Grand Slams here, it's not easy.
"Just really over the moon about being able to get through this first round because I don't think most players want to face Naomi in the first round."
Former world number one Osaka, whose ranking has fallen to 44 after an inconsistent year, made a smooth start with an early break to take a 3-0 lead.    -AFP


