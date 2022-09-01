Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF U17 Championship

Bangladesh aims to play final, win trophy

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 224
Sports Reporter   

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag talking at a press meet in the presence of Bangladesh under-17 boys' national football team skipper Imran Khan on Wednesday at BFF House, Motijheel in Dhaka. photo: BFF

BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag talking at a press meet in the presence of Bangladesh under-17 boys' national football team skipper Imran Khan on Wednesday at BFF House, Motijheel in Dhaka. photo: BFF

Bangladesh under-17 boys' national football team skipper Imran Khan said that they were eyeing the final and the champion trophy of the upcoming SAFF Under-17 Championship 2022 to be held in Sri Lanka from 5 to 14 September.
The junior skipper was talking at a press meet regarding their preparation and target on Wednesday at the BFF House in Dhaka.
The skipper said that they had been in practice for almost one year. He said, "We have practised for almost one year now and worked really hard for this event. We are hoping to play the final for it is our primary target. Then, we want to win the trophy and be the champion, said Imran.
He didn't forget that the junior had lost so many vital matches to India before and as a result failed to do well in the event. Regarding that, he said, "We lost to India in vital matches so many times. That is why we want to play the final and want India as our opponent there so that we can take our revenge."
The boys are leaving for Lankan Island next week and before that finishing their final minute preparation.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp labels Parker sacking as 'unbelievable'
Venus not looking past doubles with Serena after US Open exit
Champion Raducanu out of US Open as Nadal survives scare
Osaka bundled out of US Open first round
Bangladesh aims to play final, win trophy
Mosaddek keen to establish him as T20 finisher
Australia crush Zimbabwe by eight wickets to seal ODI series
Tigresses to play Ireland, Scotland, USA in Group-A


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft