Bangladesh aims to play final, win trophy



BFF general secretary Abu Nayeem Shohag talking at a press meet in the presence of Bangladesh under-17 boys' national football team skipper Imran Khan on Wednesday at BFF House, Motijheel in Dhaka. photo: BFF

The junior skipper was talking at a press meet regarding their preparation and target on Wednesday at the BFF House in Dhaka.

The skipper said that they had been in practice for almost one year. He said, "We have practised for almost one year now and worked really hard for this event. We are hoping to play the final for it is our primary target. Then, we want to win the trophy and be the champion, said Imran.

He didn't forget that the junior had lost so many vital matches to India before and as a result failed to do well in the event. Regarding that, he said, "We lost to India in vital matches so many times. That is why we want to play the final and want India as our opponent there so that we can take our revenge."

The boys are leaving for Lankan Island next week and before that finishing their final minute preparation.













