Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Mosaddek keen to establish him as T20 finisher

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 180

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat is one of the positive things from Bangladesh's frustrating seven-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in their Asia Cup opener on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Batting at No. 7, Mosaddek hit an unbeaten 48 off 31 to help the side post 127-7 after Bangladesh made a shaky start, being reduced to 53-5. It looked like they would finish below 100 but Mosaddek's knock prevented the side from hitting another low.
Even though he didn't exactly exercise power-hitting at the last two overs, his knock in that circumstance was precious.
"When I got into the team, most of the time I was batting at number seven or eight and certainly at the back of the mind it is always there that I have to bat at number seven and how I control(the proceeding) going out there and how I can make an impact on the team," Mosaddek said.
On a slow surface where batting was not an easier job, Mosaddek strung two partnerships - with Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan to help the side recover from the shaky start.    -AFP


