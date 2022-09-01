Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Australia crush Zimbabwe by eight wickets to seal ODI series

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183

TOWNSVILLE, AUG 31: Ruthless Australia wrapped up the one-day international series against Zimbabwe with a crushing eight-wicket victory on Wednesday in Townsville.
After Mitchell Starc played a central role in routing the tourists for just 96, Australia overcame an early stutter in their chase to reach the lowly target in the 15th over and take an unassailable 2-0 series lead.  
Quick Richard Ngarava briefly revived Zimbabwe's slim hopes of a miraculous victory with the wickets of openers David Warner and Aaron Finch in the third over to leave Australia wobbling at 16-2.
But an aggressive Steve Smith (47 not out) and Alex Carey (26 not out) counterattacked as Australia cruised to a series triumph, having notched a comfortable five-wicket victory in the first ODI in Townsville on Sunday.
"It was a clinical performance from the bowlers... it couldn't have gone more to plan today," said Australia skipper Finch, after red-hot Starc tore through Zimbabwe's top order.
Zimbabwe have struggled to be competitive in the first series between the teams in Australia since 2004 and were left to rue an inept batting performance lasting just 27.5 overs.  
"We didn't get any real starts and it was unfortunate that none of (the batters) could get going," said captain Regis Chakabva.  
"We always wanted to play the best. There are lots of things to take from today to make sure we keep learning."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp labels Parker sacking as 'unbelievable'
Venus not looking past doubles with Serena after US Open exit
Champion Raducanu out of US Open as Nadal survives scare
Osaka bundled out of US Open first round
Bangladesh aims to play final, win trophy
Mosaddek keen to establish him as T20 finisher
Australia crush Zimbabwe by eight wickets to seal ODI series
Tigresses to play Ireland, Scotland, USA in Group-A


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft