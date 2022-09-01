Tigresses to play Ireland, Scotland, USA in Group-A

Women's T20 WC Qualifier 2022The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the fixtures for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier 2022 on Wednesday officially, where Bangladesh are going to play in Group-A alongside Ireland, Scotland and the USA.

Thailand, Zimbabwe, PNG and UAE are going to engage in Group B. The top two teams in each group will go through to the semi-finals, with the winners of each semi-final progressing to the final and next year's World Cup in South Africa.

The tournament will take place from 18 to 25 September 2022 in Abu Dhabi, the two venues being - Zayed Cricket Stadium and Tolerance Oval. The warm-up games will be played on the 16th.

The group games will take place on 18,19,21 September, followed by the playoffs on the 23rd and the final being played at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on the 25th September.

Hosts South Africa, as well as Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies, have all qualified automatically for the World Cup on the basis of their T20I rankings.











