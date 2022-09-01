Video
New Zealand's De Grandhomme retires from internationals

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222

WELLINGTON, AUG 31: Colin de Grandhomme on Wednesday became the second New Zealand cricketer after Trent Boult to get a release from his central contract and join Australia's Big Bash League.
New Zealand Cricket bosses lamented the retirement from the Black Caps of the 36-year-old all-rounder after he was drafted to play for the Adelaide Strikers.
Zimbabwe-born De Grandhomme scored 1,432 runs in 29 Tests, also playing 45 one-day games and 41 Twenty20 internationals.
De Grandhomme follows key quick bowler Boult, who also asked to be released from his central contract and signed for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, one of the lucrative T20 tournaments worldwide that has sprung up.
Between them they have played over 100 Test matches and were two of the 20 centrally contracted players for the forthcoming season, including October's T20 World Cup in Australia.
The 33-year-old Boult kept his spot in New Zealand's squad for September's one-day internationals against Australia but New Zealand Cricket has said contracted players get priority in future selection.    -AFP


