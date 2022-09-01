Video
ACC T20 Asia Cup 2022

Bangladesh, Sri Lanka face off 'survival clash' today

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 230
Sports Reporter

Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran (C) and teammate Ibrahim Zadran (3L) leave with Bangladesh's players after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group B match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 30, 2022. photo: AFP

Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran (C) and teammate Ibrahim Zadran (3L) leave with Bangladesh's players after winning the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Group B match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on August 30, 2022. photo: AFP

Conceding respective defeats to Afghanistan, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are on the verge of event exit and the sides will engage in the do or die match today.
The match will kick-start at 8:00pm (BST) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE.
Sri Lanka lost in the series opener by eight wickets while Bangladesh conceded a seven-wicket defeat though Bangladesh had been pretty much in the game till the 15th over of Afghan batting innings.
Bangladesh however, are possible to bring couple of changes in the playing eleven and Naim Sheikh alongside Taskin Ahmed are probable drop outs today. Sabbir Rahman and Nasum Ahmed can be seen in action. As such, Sheikh Mahedi can pair with Anamul Haque Bijoy to open the innings with the bat.
Skipper Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah are the auto choices in the batting order. Sabbir Rahman can be seen to play the role of a finisher at seven while two all-rounders Mosaddek Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin will prolong the batting line up.
Nasum Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman are the two possible specialist bowlers for Bangladesh today.
Sri Lanka on the contrary, are still struggling to find the best combination in the line-up. But their area of confidence is Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka's good record against Bangladesh.
Besides, skipper Dasun Sana and top order batter Charit Asalanka have fair idea about Bangladesh cricket. Recent records also favours the Lankans.  DCS offers a lot of runs. So, the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and post as many runs as possible to defend.


