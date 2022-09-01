Jhumon Das does it again!

SUNAMGANJ, Aug, 31: A case has been filed against Jhumon Das with Sullah Police Station here under Digital Security Act (DSA), hours after his detention over a Facebook post.

Sumonur Rahman, a Sub-Inspector of the police station, lodged the case against Jhumon on Tuesday night for demeaning religion through his Facebook post.

Two and a half years after a brush with the law over a Facebook post, Sunamganj-native Jhumon Das has once again been booked by the police in a case under the Digital Security Act.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police of Sunamganj Suman Mia, Jhumon made a 'provocative' post on Facebook on August 28, for which he now faces charges under the Digital Security Act.

According to Jhumon's brother Nupur Das, Jhumon had shared a photo on Facebook showing a donation box of a local mosque inside a temple, which created unrest in the area.

Jhumon had previously drawn the ire of Hifazat-e Islam after accusing the radical group's then joint secretary general Mamunul Haque of 'communalism' on social media on March 15 in 2020.

Jhumon is currently on bail in the previous digital security case, said Aminul Islam, chief of Shalla Police Station. Security has been beefed up in Jhumon's village, with police personnel from Dirai and Shalla patrolling the area.

Jhumon Das, who angered Hifazat supporters with Facebook post, secured a one-year bail.







Referring to the digital law cases against Jhumon as "ill-motivated", Sweety, wife of Jhumon, said and added, "The villagers are repeatedly being threatened to settle the case against the communal group. Under these circumstances, our family is being harassed again with the filing of another case against my husband."

On March 16 in 2021, Jhumon was detained following a Facebook post against Hefazat-e-Islam's controversial leader Mamunul Haque. After serving more than six months jail terms, he came out on September 28 last year.

Thousands of locals attacked his village and vandalised around 90 houses belonging to Hindus on March 17 last year.



