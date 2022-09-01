DU teacher demoted over charges of plagiarism

Dhaka University has canceled the promotion (from associate professor to assistant professor) and doctorate degree of an associate professor of Pharmaceutical Technology Department of the Faculty of Pharmacy of Dhaka University (DU) where is 98 percent of the thesis in the PhD research were found to be plagiarised.

Syndicate member Prof Dr Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter on Wednesday. He said that this decision was taken at the meeting of the highest policy-making forum syndicate of the university at the university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban on Tuesday night.

It is known that around 2014, Abul Kalam Lutful Kabir started working on that article entitled 'Tuberculosis and HIV Correlation and Co-infection in Bangladesh: An Exploration of Their Impacts on Public Health'.

The supervisor of his research was Prof Abu Sara Shamsur Rauf of the Department of Pharmaceutical Technology and the co-supervisor was Professor ABM Farooq, the senior teacher of the department. It was alleged against Lutful Kabir that the co-supervisors did not submit any copy despite repeated requests.









Previously, in September 2019, after the fact checking of 98 percent exact duplication came to the attention of a researcher, the vice chancellor of Dhaka University written a complaint about the matter to Akhtaruzzaman.

Apart from this, Md Lutful Kabir accused of plagiarism from his own research and urged to take legal action against him. Vice-Chancellor Akhtaruzzaman was given a letter by Prof Jonas Nilsson of Gothenburg University in Sweden.

Earlier, 2020, when detailed news was published in the newspaper, an investigation committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor (Education) Prof ASM Maqsood Kamal was formed. The committee scrutinized the complaint and reported to the Syndicate meeting that it found 'proof of plagiarism'. A tribunal was constituted on October28 of 2021 to pass the sentence. According to the report of the tribunal, this decision was taken by the syndicate.

Prof Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir said that the investigation committee which was formed from Dhaka University has also proved the allegations.

Later, when the matter went to the tribunal, as per the report, as the allegation of PhD thesis fraud was proved, the syndicate meeting decided to cancel Lutful Kabir's degree and demotion.









