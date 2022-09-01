Video
Govt working with utmost importance to protect Sundarban: Minister

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin said that the government is working with utmost importance to protect the Sundarban. Several projects have been undertaken to conserve the Sundarbans and its tigers.  For proper maintenance of Sundarbans, other necessary initiatives including purchase of patrol boats will be taken. The projects undertaken will play a significant role in Sundarban and tiger conservation.
The environment Minister said these in the speech at the monthly meeting organized in the meeting room of the ministry to review the implementation progress of the annual development program (ADP) for the fiscal 2022-23 of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change till July 2022 on Wednesday.
The Minister of Environment gave instructions to the concerned officials for the proper implementation of the projects undertaken for the development of environment and forest. He said that a time-bound action plan should be adopted from the beginning of the financial year. All concerned should strive to achieve 100 percent progress of the project by the end of the year by carrying out the activities seriously from the beginning.
Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Secretary Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Administration) Iqbal Abdullah Harun, Additional Secretary (Development) Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md Moniruzzaman, Additional Secretary (Environment) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmick, Director General of Environment Department Dr. Abdul Hamid, Chief  Conservator of Forest of Forest Department Amir Hossain Chowdhury along with heads of departments and Project  Directors of various projects participated in the discussion.  In the meeting, everyone discussed about completing the ongoing projects on time.


