Dengue death toll rises to 21

One more patient died from dengue in the 24 hours until Wednesday morning raising this year's death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 21, said health authorities.

During this period, 251 people were hospitalised with the viral fever as cases have continued to increase in Bangladesh, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest death was reported from Dhaka, where the dengue death toll stood at 10. Eleven other fatalities were from Cox's Bazar.

Of the new patients, 203 were admitted to the hospitals of Dhaka and 48 outside it, as per DGHS.

As many as 784 dengue patients, including 675 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country, it added. On June 21, the DGHS reported the first death of the season from the viral disease. -UNB







