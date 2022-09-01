Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 1 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Covid: 1 more dies, 214 new cases reported

Published : Thursday, 1 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185

The country reported another Covid-linked death and 214 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,323 while the caseload to 2,011,946, it added. The daily case test positivity rate rose to 5.20 per cent from Tuesday's 4.08 per cent as 4,115 samples were tested.
The latest deceased was a man from Khulna division.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.24 percent as 282 patients recovered during this period.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jhumon Das does it again!
Khaleda returns home from hospital
DU teacher demoted over charges of plagiarism
Govt working with utmost importance to protect Sundarban: Minister
Dengue death toll rises to 21
Covid: 1 more dies, 214 new cases reported
Testimony recording deferred again
Opposition parties must recognise Bangabandhu’s contribution, AL leaders


Latest News
UN lauds Bangladesh's good practices in countering terrorism
Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme begin
Govt officials' arrest without prior permission: SC stays HC verdict
Man gets jail in dowry case in Jashore
All export-oriented industries should get equal facilities: Salman F Rahman
Fire at DNCC building
54 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
UN: China may have committed crimes against humanity in Xinjiang
Bangladesh to start SAFF U-17 campaign against hosts Sri Lanka
Pakistanis protect homes against devastating floods; aid arrives
Most Read News
Ex-Malaysian leader Mahathir, 97, hospitalized with COVID-19
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies
Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir hospitalised with COVID
Father held over Brac varsity student Sanjana's suicide
A short tale of Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan
Saudi woman gets 45 yrs jail term for social media posts
South Korea to give $3bn soft loans to Bangladesh: Ambassador Lee
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Youth electrocuted in Rajshahi
Are tea garden workers at mercy of employers?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft