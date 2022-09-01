Covid: 1 more dies, 214 new cases reported

The country reported another Covid-linked death and 214 cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,323 while the caseload to 2,011,946, it added. The daily case test positivity rate rose to 5.20 per cent from Tuesday's 4.08 per cent as 4,115 samples were tested.

The latest deceased was a man from Khulna division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent. The recovery rate remained static at 97.24 percent as 282 patients recovered during this period. -UNB







