Testimony recording deferred again

Recording of testimony in the sensational Sagira Morshed murder case was deferred again as the defence side filed an appeal before High Court challenging the deposition of Sagira's daughter Sadia Chawdhury.

On June 23 the victim Sagira's daughter Sadia Chawdhury gave deposition before the trial court in the case filed over the sensational murder of her mother in the capital's Bailey Road area in 1989.

Judge Rafiqul Islam of the Speedy Trial Tribunal on Wednesday allowed the time petition of the defence side and fixed September 8 for next hearing in the case.

After 32 years of murder of Sagira Morshed, only eye witness Salam Mollah, a rickshawpular unearthed the murder clue of the incident.

A Dhaka court on December 2 in 2020 framed charges against four people including the brother-in-law of the victim in the sensational Sagira Morshed murder case.

The accused are Sagira's brother-in-law Hasan Ali Chowdhury and his wife Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shahin, and Anas Mahmud alias Rezwan and Maruf Reza. Sagira was shot dead on a Siddheswari road in the city on July 25, 1989 on her way to bring her daughter back home from Viqarunnisa Noon School and College.

