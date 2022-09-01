Opposition parties must recognise Bangabandhu’s contribution, AL leaders



A discussion meeting and prayer session held on the occasion of the 47th Martyrdom Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, organized by Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) at Information Bhaban in the city on Wednesday. photo : Observer

"Bangabandhu's dream of Sonar Bangla was rooted in the dream of socialism. And the reflection of his dream came up within nine months when he had the first constitution of Bangladesh prepared and implemented. He had not only had belief in our geographical freedom but also dreamt of an exploitation- free Bengali nation that would uphold the national identity with dignity," veteran politician Alhaj Amir Hossain Amu, one of advisory council members of Bangladesh Awami League, made this comment as chief guest at a discussion meeting and prayer ceremony on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, organized by Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), held at Information Bhaban in the capital on Wednesday.

"Such a great contribution he had made during his whole life that could not be obliterated but now the opposition groups totally deny his great contribution. How could they do that? They must recognise his leadership and his great works," he added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said that the opposition parties are the beauty of a democratic form of government.

"We do highly appreciate their presence but we also expect they should respect and recognise Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the father of the nation," he said.

"We have received independence and become free from the slavery of the West Pakistan due to his great leadership and contribution," said added.

Referring to that fateful night of August 15, 1975, the minister said that such a barbaric killing was not only a crime against humanity but also an instance of human rights violation.

He also noted that in 2013, 2014, 2015 the followers and supporters of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party orchestrated attacks on innocent people in various parts of the country.

"They threw patrol bombs on innocent people even a truck driver who was sleeping inside his truck was not spared from their attack. And now these political parties talk about abduction, crime, violence, he said.

Bangladesh Press Council Chairman, Justice Nijamul Haque Nasim, said that as a democratic country the power of opposition is very crucial but it is unacceptable when the opposition groups deny the contribution of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Referring to the killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he noted that those who killed Bangabandhu and his family members that day were Bengali in appearance but Pakistan in heart.

"Bangabandhu never believed that any Bengali could harm him because he saw the reflection of his child on everyone," he added.

Senior Journalist Anjan Chowdhury, President of ATCO, presided over the event, he said that Bangabandhu had spent his whole life fighting for freedom, education and better future for the Bengali people but unfortunately he was killed by a few derailed Bengalis.

They had thought if they could kill Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, then the their vested interest would be realised.

"But the almighty had different plans and because of that our Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana are alive to destroy their evil plot," he said.

Professor Dr. Golam Rahman, a media researcher said that the negative forces are active in destabilizing the progress of Bangabandhu's Sonar Bangla.

Referring to a statement of Bangabandu, he noted that the young people are our future savior and if they follow the ideals of Bangabandhu then we will see a beautiful Bangladesh which Bangabandhu used to dream of, he added.

Md Jasim Uddin, President of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI), said that the current situation and the progress of the country has been possible due to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Mentioning the grenade attacks on Sheikh Hasiana and her followers on August 21 in 2204, he said that they were shocked when Khaleda Zia, the then prime minister, said it was Awami League who carried the bombs and grenades and threw those on the public meeting.

"They not only played a blame game but also cleaned the blood and signs of all attacks," said Jasim Uddin, also honorary member of ATCO.

Professor Dr. Md. Sharfuddin Ahmed, Vice Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University said that the opposition still continues the conspiracy to kill the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Condemning the Indemnity Ordinance, 1975 of Bangladesh which was formulated to give immunity from legal action to the persons involved in the assassination of President Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said such blue print of conspiracy is rare in the political history of the world. The event was moderated by the Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Vice President of ACTO.













