S Korea working with int’l community to resolve Rohingya crisis: Envoy

South Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-keun said on Wednesday that Korea is working with the international community to help resolve the Rohingya crisis as soon as possible.

"The repatriation of the Rohingyas to their homeland with safety and dignity is the only solution to the crisis, it's a regional and international issue," he said, adding that South Korea has been working very closely with the international community to help resolve the Rohingya crisis.

He made the remarks while responding to a question at "DCAB Talk" at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).

DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.

Ambassador Lee said Bangladesh and South Korea will celebrate 50 years of diplomatic ties next year.

"I am making various plans and efforts to make next year a meaningful year for the future of our relationship," he said, adding that making a documentary about 50 years of friendship was one of his preparations.

In this celebration and efforts, he said, the role of the media is crucial.

The envoy said the trade volume between Korea and Bangladesh reached a record high in 2021 crossing US$2 billion.

According to the Korean statistics, Korea's export to Bangladesh recorded $1.63 billion in 2021, 58 per cent increase from 2020, while Bangladesh's export to Korea reached $552 million, 40 per cent year-to-year increase.

"It is a very meaningful development because the bilateral trade volume has been stagnant for more than 10 years since it reached the peak of $1.8 billion in 2011," said the envoy, adding that Korea is the fifth major foreign investor.

In case of the gross FDI flow in the first quarter of this year, Korea is the first with $150 million.

"This all shows how the relations between our two countries are growing. I am sure that media and journalists have contributed to the strengthening of our bilateral ties," he said.

The Ambassador said his mandate is to strengthen and deepen the bilateral relationship between Korea and Bangladesh.

"In this regard, in the beginning of my mandate in Bangladesh, I presented three major objectives of my work during my term here which are diversification, elevation, and generation(DEG)," he added.

"Another area we are witnessing meaningful progress this year is the dispatch of Bangladesh EPS workers to Korea. Before the pandemic, annually less than 2,000 Bangladesh expatriate workers have been sent to Korea before the pandemic," he said.

After the suspension of admitting new expatriate workers for almost two years, we resumed it in December last year. And this year, between January and August, more than 3,000 Bangladesh expatriate workers went to Korea which is a record high number. By the end of this year we expect the number will reach almost 4,000, he said.

He said there are more than 10,000 Bangladesh expatriate workers working in Korea now. This year's quota increase to 3,441 from 1,941, however, the remittance they send back home was more than 209 million dollars in the 2020/21 fiscal year which made Korea the 12th major remittance sending country, he added.











