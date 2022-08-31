Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Student killed in city road crash

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent 

A female student of Titumir Govt College was killed and another person was injured when a bus hit a motorbike over Jatrabari Hanif Flyover in the capital on Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as Sadia Afrin Urmi (22), a third-year student of Marketing Department at
Titumir College.
The accident took place around 3:30pm as a bus hit the motorcycle from behind on the flyover, Nazmul Islam, the biker who survived with injuries in the leg, police said.
Both were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Urmi dead around 4:15pm.
Nazmul said they lived in Dholaipar, near Donia Club, where Urmi came to celebrate wedding anniversary of her sister and Nazmul's brother.
"Four of us, on two motorcycles, were heading to 300 Feet area to celebrate their wedding anniversary at a restaurant," he said.
Mohsin Ali, a Sub-Inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, said they seized the bus and detained its driver.  The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One third of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace
Student killed in city road crash
New office timing brings a lot of changes in city life
India's Adani becomes world's third-richest person
S Korea to provide $3.2m this year to support Rohingyas, host community
UN appeals for $160m to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
18 lakh MT of food grain in govt stock, no crisis of fertilizer: Razzaque
Delay in building new Kalurghat Bridge keeps broad gauge link waiting


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft