Student killed in city road crash

A female student of Titumir Govt College was killed and another person was injured when a bus hit a motorbike over Jatrabari Hanif Flyover in the capital on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sadia Afrin Urmi (22), a third-year student of Marketing Department at

Titumir College.

The accident took place around 3:30pm as a bus hit the motorcycle from behind on the flyover, Nazmul Islam, the biker who survived with injuries in the leg, police said.

Both were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared Urmi dead around 4:15pm.

Nazmul said they lived in Dholaipar, near Donia Club, where Urmi came to celebrate wedding anniversary of her sister and Nazmul's brother.

"Four of us, on two motorcycles, were heading to 300 Feet area to celebrate their wedding anniversary at a restaurant," he said.

Mohsin Ali, a Sub-Inspector of Jatrabari Police Station, said they seized the bus and detained its driver. The body was sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.











