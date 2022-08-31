New office timing brings a lot of changes in city life

Though the city dwellers are experiencing heavy traffic congestion during the morning in the capital, however, the new timing of offices and two days of weekly holiday in educational institutions by the government have brought a lot of changes in city life and reduced traffic pressure on the city streets since afternoon.

The government issued a notification about the new schedule of government, semi-government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions from 8:00am to 3:00pm on August 22 with the aim of saving electricity and energy. On the same day, the government also announced the decision to make the weekly holiday two days in all the educational institutions of the country including Dhaka.

As a result, according to the new schedule of government offices started one hour earlier and ended two hours earlier from August 24. So, government office workers now have to leave home early in the morning and return early after finishing office.

Ashraf Nazib, a government employee, told the Daily Observer the new schedule has been very beneficial. Now we can spend extra time with friends and family members and we can do some family works during the working days which we had to do during holidays before.

Meanwhile, the private companies and offices are operating their offices as usual times like before.

A private company employee ABM Jonayed Hossain said, "As the returning time of government and private workers has been divided now we are experiencing less traffic pressure on the streets in the afternoon and evening."

The new schedule has brought some benefits although they are facing huge traffic congestion in the morning, Jonayed added.

Tushar Chandra works in a computer shop and every day he has to go to work by bus as usual.

He said, "Now the traffic jam starts from 7:00am. Same situation it is happened around 3:00pm. Earlier, it used to be from 8:00am and 4:00pm, now it has come forward by an hour."

However, the unbearable traffic jam in the evening has reduced considerably, making it possible to return home earlier than before, he added.

Apart from this, the government's decision to extend the weekend by one day to two days in all educational institutions of the country was announced on August 22. On the same day, the Ministry of Education issued an order regarding the closure of Friday and Saturday. As this new decision has already come into effect, there was no traffic jam on the roads around the capital's educational institutions on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) announced the new schedule for keeping business establishments open by publishing a public notice to give the capital a 'rest'. In this notification published on August 22, it has been asked to close shops, shopping malls and markets by 8:00pm and kitchen markets, business or commercial establishments by 10:00pm. Kitchens of restaurants and food shops have been asked to close by 10:00pm, but food can be delivered up to 11:00pm.

This rule will be effective from September 1 in Dhaka South City. Those concerned say that earlier shops, shopping malls and markets were open till 11:00pm. Because of this, the traffic of buyers and sellers on the road was also till midnight. Now as a result of the new decision, the traffic congestion will be further reduced from evening onwards.









