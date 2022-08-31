Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

S Korea to provide $3.2m this year to support Rohingyas, host community

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Diplomatic Correspondent

The South Korean government will provide US$3.2 million this year to support humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas and their host communities in Bangladesh.
"This year's humanitarian assistance will be provided through international organisations such as UNHCR, IOM, WFP, UNICEF and IFRC operating in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char" said the South Korean Embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.
According to the Embassy, some portion of this year's funding will be allocated to the refugees in Bhasan Char for the second year in a row, it said. South Korea has supported UN agencies' operations in Bhasan Char since the inception of the relocation to the island in 2021.
Korea's funding has been used up for various humanitarian activities over the five years including the provision of LPG and food, humanitarian activities in response to fire in the camps, and the provision of services to protect gender-based violence, according to the embassy.
"Korea has also assisted      humanitarian activities in Cox's Bazar through KOICA, Korea's development agency. However, KOICA is implementing 'Project for Improving Menstrual Health Management of Adolescent Girls and Women in Cox's Bazar' through UNFPA with a budget of $2.95 million," the Embassy said.
Meanwhile, a 'Psychosocial Support Project for Rohingya Women' has been kicked off this year in cooperation with a Korea's non-governmental organisation.
In addition, highly recognising the generosity of the Bangladesh government and its people for hosting the Rohingyas, the Embassy stressed that a fair portion of this year's assistance has been allocated to support host communities in Cox's Bazar which were directly impacted by the refugee influx five years ago.
The Embassy said the Republic of Korea supports dialogues between the government of Bangladesh and Myanmar for the repatriation of the refugees and believes that safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to their communities should be realised as soon as possible.
Since 2017, the government of the Republic of Korea has continued to provide $4.0 to $5 million annually to the Rohingyas and their host communities in Bangladesh in close cooperation with the Bangladesh government and international organisations.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One third of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace
Student killed in city road crash
New office timing brings a lot of changes in city life
India's Adani becomes world's third-richest person
S Korea to provide $3.2m this year to support Rohingyas, host community
UN appeals for $160m to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
18 lakh MT of food grain in govt stock, no crisis of fertilizer: Razzaque
Delay in building new Kalurghat Bridge keeps broad gauge link waiting


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft