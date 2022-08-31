18 lakh MT of food grain in govt stock, no crisis of fertilizer: Razzaque

Special mobile court drives have collected some Tk 57.68 lakh as fine penalizing a total 383 dealers and retail traders for their alleged involvement in creating artificial crisis and manipulation in the fertilizer markets this August.

The authorities have also been asked to cancel their licences. They were given licences from the Industries Ministry. The authorities have been working to send the names of the unscrupulous dealers and traders to the Ministry, Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzaque, also presidium member of ruling Awami League, on Tuesday disclosed the information while talking to media at his office in the Secretariat.

Earlier, the Minister held a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador to Dhaka Pham Viet Chien at his office. Agriculture Secretary Sayedul Islam was also present during the meeting.

He said that there is no problem of fertilizer stocks till December this year. There is huge stock of fertilizer in the godowns in the country now. But, it's learned that fertilizer crisis is seen in many places. It cannot be. Some people are trying to create an artificial crisis. The dealers and traders, who are involved with such activities, would face actions. Actions would also be taken against those field level officials who are responsible for their negligence.

Regarding stock of MOP fertilizer, Razzaque said that some 1.80 lakh tonnes of MOP were imported in August under public and private arrangement. Next September, some 1.16 lakh tonnes of MOP would be imported. Meanwhile, the demand of MOP would be 51,000 tonnes in September and 70,000 tonnes in October this year. So at present the stock of fertiliser is more than the demand.

According to the Minister, the stock of Urea fertilizer is some 6.56 lakh tonnes, TSP 3.94 lakh tonnes, DAP 8.23 lakh tonnes and MOP 2.73 lakh tonnes till August 25 this year. Against the stock, the demand of Urea is 6.19 lakh tonnes, TSP 1.19 lakh tonnes, DAP 2.25 lakh tonnes and MOP 1.37 lakh tones.

The stock of fertilizer is higher than the previous year, he claimed.

Regarding the meeting with Vietnamese envoy, the Minister said that some 2.30 lakh tonnes of rice would be imported soon under the government to government (G2G) mechanism. It may take 15 to 20 days die the rice to arrive in the country. Besides, the government has already taken measures to import some 3 lakh tonnes of wheat from Russia.

At present, the country's food grain stock is around 18 lakh tonnes, he informed.

In the meeting, the Vietnamese envoy said his country is in first position for exporting cashew nut and second in coffee export. Around 50 per cent of cashew nut and coffee are being processed in their country while the rests are being processed in India and some African countries.

Dr Razzaque also emphasized on increasing production of cashew nut and coffee in the country, so that those can be exported after meeting up the country's domestic demands.

They have also discussed about enhancing agriculture assistance between Bangladesh, Vietnam and Netherlands. Agriculture assistance agreement is now prevailing among Vietnam and Netherlands.

