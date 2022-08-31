Delay in building new Kalurghat Bridge keeps broad gauge link waiting

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 30: Movement of broad gauge train in Dhaka-Cox's Bazar rail line is uncertain till 2030 due to delay in construction of "Rail-cum-Road" third Karnaphuli Bridge at Kalurghat.

The construction works of the Kalurghat Bridge is likely to begin in 2024 which is expected to be completed after 2030.

Meanwhile, the existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge, an old bridge- once the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the river Karnaphuly with the rest of the country, is now in dilapidated condition. This 239m long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931 with metre gauge train movement.

For this reason, Bangladesh Railway has taken a project to renovate the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge at a cost of Taka 8 crore before the operation of the train movement in Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line. After renovation, only metre gauge train will be able to move. So, movement of Broad gauge train is uncertain till the construction of the new bridge.

Railway sources said, the present speed of the train movement on the existing bridge is 10- km per hour and 10 -ton capacity of the weight.

If the train communication with Cox's Bazar begins at the end of 2023, the vehicles will move over the existing bridge till the construction of new Railway-cum-Road bridge

in 2030 next.

Meanwhile, the Goverment is going to implement a total of eight projects involving of Taka 75,000 crore in Railway sector from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar for movement of Broad gauge train which include, Tongi-Akhaura dual gauge line, Laksham-Chattogram dual gauge line, Chattogram-Dohazari dual gauge line, Chokoria-Matarbari dual gauge line.

Meanwhile, the feasibility study 470- km long dual gauge rail line from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar has been completed in June last.

Meanwhile, construction of dual gauge rail track has been going on in 100- km long Dohazari to Cox's Bazar rail line and 72- km long Laksham to Akhaura portion of the Dhaka-Chattogram line. Of them construction of Laksham to Cumilla has already been completed.

But remaining portion from Tongi to Akhaura, Laksham to Chattogram and Chattogram to Dohazari are still on metre gauge track.

However, the new project will have a component of

Faujdarhat-Sholashahar chord line (a straight rail route across outer parts of an urban centre) to bypass the Chattogram Railway Station.

Meanwhile, the DPP of Chattogram-Dohazari project with an estimated cost of Taka 7,000 crore has been submitted to the Ministry of Railway for approval.

After the approval, Bangladesh Railway will go for appointment of a contractor for construction of the project.

Presently, there is one single gauge single line since the past British period.

Bangladesh Railway sources said that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to finance the project.

The present government has taken the step to make it a dual gauge dual line in order to extend it to Cox's Bazar.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, an Australian firm SMEC which has prepared the DPP has been appointed as the consultant of the project in 2018 last.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is financing the Taka 7,000 crore project.

The dual gauge rail line will be constructed from Pahartali station to Sholashahar avoiding the present Battali Station of Chattogram through a chord line from Pahartali to Sholashahar.











