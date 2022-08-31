PM to talk with tea workers virtually on Saturday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will talk to the tea workers through video conference on Saturday (Sept 3). The Prime Minister will join the conference from her official residence Ganabhaban at 4:00pm.

Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary MM Imrul Kayes confirmed the matter to the media on Tuesday.

Imrul Kayes said, "Prime Minister will have a video conference with the tea workers on Saturday afternoon. Tea workers will join the conference from several places."

Earlier, the Prime

Minister held a meeting with tea estate owners on last Saturday. In that meeting, the minimum daily wage of the workers was fixed at Tk 170. The announcement brought an end to the tea workers' agitation that had been going on for more than three weeks demanding a wage of Tk 300.

After the announcement of wage hike from the Prime Minister, the tea workers joined work breaking their 19-day nonstop strike. They also celebrated their victory with processions, songs and dances.











