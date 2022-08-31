Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:05 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Govt committed to look into HR issues in proper manner: Shahriar

He blames a section of civil society for spreading misinformation

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Diplomatic Correspondent

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday that the government is committed to look into human rights issues in proper manner as it believes in engagement, believes in open book.
"The government had unmasked some people including a section of civil society and their political intention during the recent visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, those (people) are spreading misinformation and sought UN rights chief's intervention," the Sate Minister told journalists at a briefing at the Foreign Ministry.
He claimed that during the UN rights chief's visit they (some civil society people) were actually helping the anti-Awami League political platform      (BNP-Jamaat). "It's an evil effort to malign the government," the State Minister said.
"Such effort is 'objectionable' and it is not the healthy practice at all," he said.
 "The United Nations' Human Rights Council's Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has said that 76 cases of enforced disappearances are pending with Bangladesh, about nine people, who were among that 76 listed as missing by the United States, have reappeared, however, there are 20 people's name in the list who are criminal and might have taken shelter abroad, which is a normal practice in every country, but still we are working on them" Shahriar said.
However, we are very much engaged with the UN body and ready to reply all quarries of them in future as the concerned authorities are working on the issue, he added.
Replying to a question, Shahriar said, "We are not 100 per cent correct, our democracy is not comparable with the 500 years old democracy, we could say we are trying to ensure people's right in all stages of life."
The government of Bangladesh invited the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to oversee the issue. Some political parties were trying to meet with her, but she didn't, Shahriar said and added the UN human rights chief understood where these people came from and what their intention was.
The Sate Minister said those people who are spreading misinformation and sought UN rights chief's intervention during her visit are actually helping the anti-Awami League political platform (BNP-Jamaat). "It's an evil effort to malign the government."  
He said the BNP and Jamaat with their people at home and abroad have continuously been spreading misinformation.  
The State Minister expressed his surprise as some people raised some issues which go beyond UN human rights chief's mandate and said those people do not have adequate knowledge on how the UN system operates.
"We believe in engagement. We are committed and we have enough goodwill (to look into human rights issues). We could prove it," he told journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that it is too 'low and mean' as some people sought her intervention in terms of election.  
The UN human rights chief in her concluding remark in Dhaka told the media that she hoped her visit would build on the government's engagement with the UN's human rights mechanisms and help deepen cooperation with us, furthering the promotion and protection of human rights in Bangladesh.  
For all the significant human rights challenges ahead - economic, climate-related, political, social and humanitarian - she was convinced that if the powerful resources within the whole society are harnessed, and policies and responses are crafted with the participation of many diverse voices, Bangladesh will continue to shine brighter in its remarkable development journey.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One third of Pakistan under water as flood aid efforts gather pace
Student killed in city road crash
New office timing brings a lot of changes in city life
India's Adani becomes world's third-richest person
S Korea to provide $3.2m this year to support Rohingyas, host community
UN appeals for $160m to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
18 lakh MT of food grain in govt stock, no crisis of fertilizer: Razzaque
Delay in building new Kalurghat Bridge keeps broad gauge link waiting


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft