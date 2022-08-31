Govt committed to look into HR issues in proper manner: Shahriar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said on Tuesday that the government is committed to look into human rights issues in proper manner as it believes in engagement, believes in open book.

"The government had unmasked some people including a section of civil society and their political intention during the recent visit of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, those (people) are spreading misinformation and sought UN rights chief's intervention," the Sate Minister told journalists at a briefing at the Foreign Ministry.

He claimed that during the UN rights chief's visit they (some civil society people) were actually helping the anti-Awami League political platform (BNP-Jamaat). "It's an evil effort to malign the government," the State Minister said.

"Such effort is 'objectionable' and it is not the healthy practice at all," he said.

"The United Nations' Human Rights Council's Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has said that 76 cases of enforced disappearances are pending with Bangladesh, about nine people, who were among that 76 listed as missing by the United States, have reappeared, however, there are 20 people's name in the list who are criminal and might have taken shelter abroad, which is a normal practice in every country, but still we are working on them" Shahriar said.

However, we are very much engaged with the UN body and ready to reply all quarries of them in future as the concerned authorities are working on the issue, he added.

Replying to a question, Shahriar said, "We are not 100 per cent correct, our democracy is not comparable with the 500 years old democracy, we could say we are trying to ensure people's right in all stages of life."

The government of Bangladesh invited the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, to oversee the issue. Some political parties were trying to meet with her, but she didn't, Shahriar said and added the UN human rights chief understood where these people came from and what their intention was.

He said the BNP and Jamaat with their people at home and abroad have continuously been spreading misinformation.

The State Minister expressed his surprise as some people raised some issues which go beyond UN human rights chief's mandate and said those people do not have adequate knowledge on how the UN system operates.

"We believe in engagement. We are committed and we have enough goodwill (to look into human rights issues). We could prove it," he told journalists at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noting that it is too 'low and mean' as some people sought her intervention in terms of election.

The UN human rights chief in her concluding remark in Dhaka told the media that she hoped her visit would build on the government's engagement with the UN's human rights mechanisms and help deepen cooperation with us, furthering the promotion and protection of human rights in Bangladesh.

For all the significant human rights challenges ahead - economic, climate-related, political, social and humanitarian - she was convinced that if the powerful resources within the whole society are harnessed, and policies and responses are crafted with the participation of many diverse voices, Bangladesh will continue to shine brighter in its remarkable development journey.











