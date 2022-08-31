Govt to fix prices of rice, wheat, 7 other commodities

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said the government will fix the prices of nine commodities including rice and wheat like fixing fuel oil prices.

Tariff Commission will determine the reasonable price of these products within the next 15 days. Legal action will be taken against anyone who will be found involved in charging more than the fixed price, he said.

The commerce minister came up with the information while speaking at a meeting over prices of daily essential commodities at his secretariat office on Tuesday.

These nine products are rice, wheat, flour, refined sugar, edible oil, lentils, onions, MS products (rods) and cement, he said.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi told reporters that the government will decide what the exact price of these 9 products should be, taking into consideration the international market price and domestic production and supply situation.

Tipu Munshi said, "Until now, the Tariff Commission used to fix the price of edible oil and sugar only. But in recent times the prices of other commodities have skyrocketed, taking advantage of the global instability and appreciation of dollar price in domestic market.

The matters have come to the notice of the Ministry of Commerce and to keep it under control, the Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection is conducting regular operations through various agencies. But in real sense stability could not be created in the market. In such a context, the Ministry of Commerce has held this meeting with all the stakeholders of the related products."

It was decided in the meeting that from now on the government will fix the prices of rice, flour, corn flour, lentils, eggs, cement and rods along with edible oil and sugar. The Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has been given the responsibility to determine what the price of these products should be on an overall basis. They will discuss with all levels of stakeholders of these products within the next 15 days to decide the appropriate price.

The fixed price will be officially announced. If this price set by the government is violated at any level of business level, it has been asked to take legal action along with fine against the concerned businessmen or business establishments.

At present, there is a maximum three-year rigorous imprisonment as per the current law in case of keeping higher prices through hoarding, manipulation or artificial crisis.

Directorate of Consumer Rights Protection, Bangladesh Competition Commission and all the organizations in charge of the field level have been told clearly that if a trader manipulates a product or sets an unreasonable price, a case must be filed. Punitive measures should not end only with fines.

In the briefing, Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission Chairman Mahfuza Akhtar, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce President Mahbubul Alam, Bangladesh Competition Commission Chairman Mafizul Islam, Director General of Consumer Rights Protection Department AHM Safikuzzaman and senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce were present.











