Probe enforced disappearance under UN: Fakhrul to govt

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

Impartial Investigation into all disappearances and murders in the country will be conducted under the United Nations (UN) and all the perpetrators will be brought to justice.
BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said it on Tuesday while addressing at a programme in front of the BNP Nayapaltan central office. BNP north and south organized the programme marking the 'International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances'.  
"Awami League deceives with the people of the country by saying that, UN human right Chairman does not say anything about the violation of human rights of the country," said Fakhrul and added, "I assure to all of you, UN will conduct an impartial investigation regarding disappearance and murder in the country very soon."  
"You all will be bringing under trail as other dictators of the world were judged for disappearances and murders," he also added.



