2 fertilizer dealers, a farmer penalized in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Aug 30: Two mobile courts in three separate drives fined two fertilizer dealers and a farmer Taka 70,000 for illegally hoarding fertilizers in Pirgachha upazila here on Monday afternoon.

Officials said, based on information that some unscrupulous dealers were illegally hoarding fertilizers, Pirgachha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Sheikh Shamsul Arefin conducted a mobile court at Chowdhurani Bazar in the upazila.

The mobile court seized 656 sacks of DAP, 250 sacks of MoP, 92 sacks of urea and 147 sacks of TSP fertilizers from a warehouse at Chowdhurani Bazar.

The fertilizers were hoarded there illegally by BCIC's fertilizer dealer Harun Ar Rashid Babul.

The mobile court fined Harun Ar Rashid Babul Taka 30,000 and ordered the authorities concerned to distribute the seized fertilizers to farmers at fixed prices.

Led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Pirgachha upazila and Executive Magistrate Musa Naser Chowdhury, another mobile court conducted a raid at the warehouse of BADC's fertilizer dealer Moksed Ali at Pirgachha Bazar on the day.

The mobile court seized illegally stockpiled 800 sacks of granular Potash fertilizer and fined fertilizer dealer Moksed Ali Taka 20,000.

Besides, the same mobile court conducted another drive at the house of farmer Golap Hossain Kajol at Annnodanagar area, seized illegally hoarded 120 sacks of urea and MoP fertilizers and fined the farmer Taka 20,000 on the spot.

UNO Sheikh Shamsul Arefin said such operations would continue across the upazila. -BSS