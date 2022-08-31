Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

2 fertilizer dealers, a farmer penalized in Rangpur

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60

RANGPUR, Aug 30: Two mobile courts in three separate drives fined two fertilizer dealers and a farmer Taka 70,000 for illegally hoarding fertilizers in Pirgachha upazila here on Monday afternoon.
Officials said, based on information that some unscrupulous dealers were illegally hoarding fertilizers, Pirgachha Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Sheikh Shamsul Arefin conducted a mobile court at Chowdhurani Bazar in the upazila.
The mobile court seized 656 sacks of DAP, 250 sacks of MoP, 92 sacks of urea and 147 sacks of TSP fertilizers from a warehouse at Chowdhurani Bazar.
The fertilizers were hoarded there illegally by BCIC's fertilizer dealer Harun Ar Rashid Babul.
The mobile court fined Harun Ar Rashid Babul Taka 30,000 and ordered the authorities concerned to distribute the seized fertilizers to farmers at fixed prices.
Led by Assistant Commissioner (Land) of Pirgachha upazila and Executive Magistrate Musa Naser Chowdhury, another mobile court conducted a raid at the warehouse of BADC's fertilizer dealer Moksed Ali at Pirgachha Bazar on the day.
The mobile court seized illegally stockpiled 800 sacks of granular Potash fertilizer and fined fertilizer dealer Moksed Ali Taka 20,000.
Besides, the same mobile court conducted another drive at the house of farmer Golap Hossain Kajol at Annnodanagar area, seized illegally hoarded 120 sacks of urea and MoP fertilizers and fined the farmer Taka 20,000 on the spot.
UNO Sheikh Shamsul Arefin said such operations would continue across the upazila.     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 fertilizer dealers, a farmer penalized in Rangpur
DMP arrests 40 for consuming, selling drugs in city
AL will resist BNP's vandalism in name of politics: Hasan
Newly-appointed Deputy Speaker pays tributes to National Memorial
Friends and families of the disappeared organised a discussion meeting
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Miscreants attack UP chairman in Kushtia
AKDN, Indian HC discuss collaboration in edu sector in BD


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft