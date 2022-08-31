DMP arrests 40 for consuming, selling drugs in city

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 40 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations. They also detained a total of 40 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of August 29 to 6:00am on Tuesday.

During the anti-drug drives, police seized 121 grams of heroin, six kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 5,518 pieces of yaba tablets from them, it said.

Police filed a total of 31 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS







