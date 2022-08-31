Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 40 for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

As part of the anti-drug drive in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested a total of 40 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.
According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted the operations against the drug sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations. They also detained a total of 40 drug traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possessions from 6:00am of August 29 to 6:00am on Tuesday.
During the anti-drug drives, police seized 121 grams of heroin, six kilograms of cannabis (ganja) and 5,518 pieces of yaba tablets from them, it said.
Police filed a total of 31 cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
2 fertilizer dealers, a farmer penalized in Rangpur
DMP arrests 40 for consuming, selling drugs in city
AL will resist BNP's vandalism in name of politics: Hasan
Newly-appointed Deputy Speaker pays tributes to National Memorial
Friends and families of the disappeared organised a discussion meeting
2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj
Miscreants attack UP chairman in Kushtia
AKDN, Indian HC discuss collaboration in edu sector in BD


Latest News
Tigers must try to defend just 127 as batters fail again
Ukraine wants UNESCO cultural protection for Odesa
Health Minister places icddr,b bill in Parliament
HC directs IGP to report on seized goods’ storage
Student killed in city road crash
Ship with wheat for drought-hit Africa docks in Djibouti
UN appeals for $160 mn to help worst hit in Pakistan floods
Badhon’s first glimpse in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya teaser
US expresses solidarity with victims of enforced disappearances around world
Madrasa student crushed under train in Chattogram
Most Read News
Pakistan floods cost at least $10 billion
Truss v Sunak: contrasting approaches in UK leadership battle
17 dead in Baghdad clashes
Sri Lanka president to present 1st budget with hopes for IMF loan
Man to die for murder in Manikganj
Biden zeroes in on Pennsylvania ahead of midterm elections
Import impacts on income from external sectors
Hallmark chairperson denied bail
Tea industry: Question of sustainability and required modernization
Ending patriarchy a must
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft