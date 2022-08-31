AL will resist BNP's vandalism in name of politics: Hasan

NATORE, Aug 30: Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday said the Awami League (AL) men, along with the people, will resist the BNP if the party tries to create instability, carry out vandalism and arson attacks and kill innocent people in the name of politics.

"The government will take steps if BNP wants to create instability, carry out vandalism and arson attacks and kill innocent people in the name of politics. Awami League leaders and activists will also resist them," he told reporters after inaugurating the newly-constructed building of Bangladesh Television sub-center here.

Hasan said BNP hurled patrol bombs, carried out arson attacks and killed innocent people between 2013 and 2015 and violated human rights. The AL men will stand beside the common people to protect the life and properties if BNP tries to carry out such attacks again, he added.

He said the countrymen would not give such opportunity again. The administration would not also sit idle, if the miscreants of BNP or others want to carry out such activities as the law enforcers have duty to protect the lives and properties of common people, said Hasan, also AL joint general secretary.

About BNP-Jamaat alliance, the minister said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday avoided the question of journalists on this issue.

And he (Mirza Fakhrul) admitted that the unity of BNP and Jamaat is inseparable by avoiding the question, he added.

He said their unity has always been and will be in future.

About the newly-constructed building, Hasan said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had set up the sub-station in 1974. Even, he (Bangabandhu) held the Cabinet meeting at Uttara Ganabhaban and the sub-station was established centering that issue, he added.

The minister said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken steps to establish full-pledged television center at every divisional headquarters. And a full-pledged TV center would be established in Rajshahi soon to facilitate flourishing of the local culture flourish and help the local artist show their talent, said Hasan.

AL Natore district unit president Professor Abdul Quddus, MP, BTV director general Soharab Hossain, Natore deputy commissioner Shamim Ahmed, police super Md Saifur Rahman, BTV chief engineer Munir Ahmed, Natore Sadar upazila Parishad chairman and AL district unit general secretary Md Shariful Islam Ramzan and municipality mayor Uma Chowdhury Joli, among others, were present. -BSS







