Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, 4:04 AM
Newly-appointed Deputy Speaker pays tributes to National Memorial

Published : Wednesday, 31 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97

The newly-appointment Deputy Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Shamsul Haque Tuku paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar here on Tuesday morning.
During the time, Lawmakers Sayed Abu Hossain Babla, Kaniz Fatema Ahmed, and Basanti Chakma, Deputy Speaker's Constituency Bera Upazila Municipal Mayor SM Asif Shams Ranjan, Awami League leaders and activists of Pabna and Savar and officials of Parliament Secretariat, among others, were present there.
Later, the former state minister for home affairs went to see ex-president of post-independence Bangladesh Chhatra League, former DUCSU General Secretary and elected Vice-president of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Central Command Council valiant freedom fighter Ismat Kadir Gama at Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) Hospital in Savar.    -BSS


