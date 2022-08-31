2 held for raping teenager in S’ganj

SIRAJGANJ, Aug 29: Police on Monday arrested two youths for allegedly raping a girl in Shahjadpur upazila of Sirajganj.

The arrestees are Kiron Khan, 24, son of Surmat Khan of Dargarchar village of the upazila and Faizul Islam, 22, son of Aminul Islam of East Sultanpur village of Sherpur sadar.

On Sunday night, the father of the victim lodged a complaint at Shahjadpur police station, said Nazrul Islam Mridha, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shahjadpur Police Station.

Following the complaint, a case was filed in this regard.

According to the case statement, two rapists picked up the girl from her house Saturday at midnight and violated her in turns after taking her to the bank of the river

Later, she managed to escape and describe her ordeals to her family members. Police raided the Dargarchar area of the upazila on Sunday night and arrested the accused. -UNB













